Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 237,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.25 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

