Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,716 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,303,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268,927 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

