Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

