Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$31.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.53.

TECK.B opened at C$25.41 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.64.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

