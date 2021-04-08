Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,338.86

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,338.86 ($17.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($16.49). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,276 ($16.67), with a volume of 56,997 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,232.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,338.61.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

