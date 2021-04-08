Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

