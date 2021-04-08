Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

