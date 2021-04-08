Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

