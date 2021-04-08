Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Tellurian worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $858.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

