Telos Price Tops $0.12 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Telos has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $1.81 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

