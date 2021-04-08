Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $88,886.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TENB stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

