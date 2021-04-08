Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $139.76 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.25 or 0.00630224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.