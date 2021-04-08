Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $775.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $670.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

