Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

