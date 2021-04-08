The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.58

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.58 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185.20 ($2.42). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 142,138 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.55. The company has a market capitalization of £67.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

