The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.28

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.02. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

