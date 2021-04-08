The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $251.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

