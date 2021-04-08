The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 114,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.