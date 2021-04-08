The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

