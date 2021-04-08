The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 642% compared to the average daily volume of 2,657 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

