The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $392.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

GS opened at $326.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

