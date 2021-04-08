The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF opened at $3,927.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,291.04 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,844.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,053.62.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

