The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.87 ($126.90).

SY1 opened at €103.75 ($122.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.29. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

