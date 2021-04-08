The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.