The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GBX opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

