The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Woodstock Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

