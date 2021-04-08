The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 82.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

