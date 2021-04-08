The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 236 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE ALG opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

