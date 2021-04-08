The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TriMas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,957,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

