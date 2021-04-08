The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,187 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

RLAY stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

