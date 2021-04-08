The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CRS opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

