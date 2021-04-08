The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

