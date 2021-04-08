The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,145 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

