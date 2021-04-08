The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

