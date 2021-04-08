The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

LON:SGE traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.56). 3,422,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 621.03. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

