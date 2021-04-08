The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.47-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.16. 323,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.