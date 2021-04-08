The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.11 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

