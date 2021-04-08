The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. 53,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,714. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

