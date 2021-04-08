The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,878 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical volume of 1,334 call options.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

