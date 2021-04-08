TheStreet Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.03.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

