Thomasville National Bank Buys 391 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average of $338.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.05 and a one year high of $374.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

