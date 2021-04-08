Thomasville National Bank Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $3,634,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

