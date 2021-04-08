Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

CAT opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

