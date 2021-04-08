Thomasville National Bank Has $338,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

