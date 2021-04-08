Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

