Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Critical Survey

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 4 12 1 2.82

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential downside of 27.84%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 211.50% 182.13% 65.01% Freeport-McMoRan -0.73% 1.56% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.81 $1.08 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 3.48 -$239.00 million $0.02 1,718.50

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Freeport-McMoRan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

