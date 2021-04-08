Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $148.49 million and $13.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00410038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.