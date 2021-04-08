Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.84. Approximately 71,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 113,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

TF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$714.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.92%.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.