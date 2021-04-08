Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 43 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.46 ($180.90).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

MAB stock opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.67. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

