TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 35.5% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $167,467.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.01 or 1.00035237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

